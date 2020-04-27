Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evergy by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,247,000 after purchasing an additional 738,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after purchasing an additional 433,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Evergy by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Evergy stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

