Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Skyline worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

SKY opened at $16.66 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

