Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 286.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,291.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

NYSE NEM opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

