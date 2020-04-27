Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,036.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,707. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

