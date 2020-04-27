Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,059 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,378,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,873 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

