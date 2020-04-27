Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Core Laboratories worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.35. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

