Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $2,847.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,844.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,549.76.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,982.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,524.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

