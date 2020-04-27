Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 8,102 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Penumbra worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,928,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $166,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,319,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,297. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.02. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

