LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

