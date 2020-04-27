LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

