Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

LBC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $543.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

