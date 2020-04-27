Lundin Mining (LUNMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter.

LUNMF opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.79. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.02 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

