Lundin Mining (LUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter.

TSE LUN opened at C$6.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

