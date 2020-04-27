Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

LK stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

