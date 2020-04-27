LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNC. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

ARNC opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.