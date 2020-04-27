LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,743.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $86,121,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.