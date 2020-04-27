LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.76.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

