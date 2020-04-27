LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

