LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.