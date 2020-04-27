LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 907 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after buying an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 385,399 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $17.77 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

