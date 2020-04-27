LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 903 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,593,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,353,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,916,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after purchasing an additional 656,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 362,239 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $24.52 on Monday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

