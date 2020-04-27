LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 703 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

EXPE stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.