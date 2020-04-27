LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,481,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

