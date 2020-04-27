LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

