LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.37.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

