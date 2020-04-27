LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of FLIR opened at $39.66 on Monday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

