LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

LVS opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

