LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $12.02 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

