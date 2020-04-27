LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Under Armour by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

