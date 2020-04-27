LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
