LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

