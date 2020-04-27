LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,169. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of DRI opened at $68.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

