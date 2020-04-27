LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,629,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43.

