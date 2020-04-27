LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $233.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

