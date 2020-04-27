LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $166,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 286.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $189.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

