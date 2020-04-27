LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 26.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $68.75 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

