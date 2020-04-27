LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 342.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $142.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.