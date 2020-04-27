LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

