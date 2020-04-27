LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.90. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

