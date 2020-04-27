LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 67.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $147,958.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $452,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

