LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Unilever stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

