LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $140,850,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,472,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

