LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $3,934,000. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

