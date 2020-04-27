Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after acquiring an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.