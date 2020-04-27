Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,993 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Loews by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.