Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of LIVX opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

