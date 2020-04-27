LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.76 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

