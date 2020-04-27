Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.21-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.21-1.35 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $135.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $892,429 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

