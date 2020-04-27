Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IBB opened at $126.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.38. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $128.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

