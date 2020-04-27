Lincoln National Corp Sells 601 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $19,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $93.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.