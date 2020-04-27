Lincoln National Corp Sells 18,840 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $37.64 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15.

